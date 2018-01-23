New Video: Sarkodie feat. Big Narstie & Jayso – Light It Up

Sarkodie releases the official visuals to his song titled “Light It Up”, taken from his “Highest” album that was released towards the tail end of 2017. The song features UK act Big Narstie & Ghanaian rapper and producer Jayso. It was produced by Jayso, and video directed by Dego Visionz & Chalky. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: Sarkodie feat. Big Narstie & Jayso – Light It Up appeared first on BellaNaija.

