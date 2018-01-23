 New Video: Sarkodie feat. Big Narstie & Jayso – Light It Up | Nigeria Today
New Video: Sarkodie feat. Big Narstie & Jayso – Light It Up

Posted on Jan 23, 2018

Sarkodie releases the official visuals to his song titled “Light It Up”, taken from his “Highest” album that was released towards the tail end of 2017. The song features UK act Big Narstie & Ghanaian rapper and producer Jayso. It was produced by Jayso, and video directed by Dego Visionz & Chalky. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

