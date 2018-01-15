New Video: Teni – Pareke

Dr. Dolor Entertainment, rising female artiste – Teni (The Entertainer) continues to impress as she dishes out the visuals to her recently released single – “Pareke”. The video was shot and directed by Director K. Hit Play below! ﻿

