New Video: VJ Adams feat. Mr Eazi – Bless My Way

Just over a day after he released the audio, VJ Adams has unveiled the visuals for his latest single “Bless My Way” featuring Detty Boy, Mr Eazi. The video was shot and directed by Avalon Okpe. Hit Play below!

The post New Video: VJ Adams feat. Mr Eazi – Bless My Way appeared first on BellaNaija.

