New Video: Waje feat. Yemi Alade – I’m Available

Nigerian divas Waje & Yemi Alade release the music video for their latest collaboration titled I’m Available. The video was shot and directed by Ovie for Waje Music Enterprise & Rebel Movement. Hit Play below! ﻿

The post New Video: Waje feat. Yemi Alade – I'm Available appeared first on BellaNaija.

