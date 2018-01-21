 New Walton boss reveals her plan to tackle crisis at ‘squalid’ and violent jail – Brinkwire (press release) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Walton boss reveals her plan to tackle crisis at ‘squalid’ and violent jail – Brinkwire (press release)

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Brinkwire (press release)

New Walton boss reveals her plan to tackle crisis at 'squalid' and violent jail
Brinkwire (press release)
More than 150 cells have been taken out of action, pest control work has been intensified and £2m promised to fix broken windows at “squalid” Walton prison. Those are the changes – backed by 90 new members of staff – HMP Liverpool's new governor hopes
HMP Liverpool: Britain's 'worst jail' cuts healthcare price rangeKaplan Herald

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.