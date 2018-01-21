New Walton boss reveals her plan to tackle crisis at ‘squalid’ and violent jail – Brinkwire (press release)
|
Brinkwire (press release)
|
New Walton boss reveals her plan to tackle crisis at 'squalid' and violent jail
Brinkwire (press release)
More than 150 cells have been taken out of action, pest control work has been intensified and £2m promised to fix broken windows at “squalid” Walton prison. Those are the changes – backed by 90 new members of staff – HMP Liverpool's new governor hopes …
HMP Liverpool: Britain's 'worst jail' cuts healthcare price range
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!