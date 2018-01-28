New Watford Manager Javi Garcia Feels Sorry For Fans

Watford Manager Javi Garcia has played down suggestions that his players were involved in a confrontation with travelling supporters following the 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Southampton.

Watford fans booed off their side when a goal down at half time and again at full time when the playing squad made their way over to the away section.

Christian Kabasele had to be led away by a couple of his teammates following an apparent exchange of words with one spectator, as Watford’s alarming slump in form continued at St Mary’s.

Gracia, drafted in as boss earlier this week following the dismissal of Marco Silva, admitted after the match that he ‘feels sorry’ for supporters.

“I do not understand what supporters sing. I only can say at the end of the match the players went to say thank you, and me too,” he told reporters.

“It is hard because in the first match we did not get a good result but I am happy because I saw the support of a lot of our fans. I am very grateful and I feel sorry for them. I hoped for a better performance. We did not start in the best way and conceded an early goal.

“The only thing I am worried about is trying to get a good result. The match was tough but I have seen a reaction, I have seen the team want to get the goal and fight hard until the end.”

