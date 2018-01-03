New Year: Cardinal Arinze, other clerics decry poverty in rural areas – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
New Year: Cardinal Arinze, other clerics decry poverty in rural areas
Vanguard
OWERRI—HIS Eminence, Francis Cardinal Arinze, the Apostolic Nuncio to Togo and Benin Republic, Archbishop Brain Udaigwe and Bishop of the Catholic Diocese, of Orlu, in Imo State, Most Reverend Augustine Ukwuoma have expressed worry over the level of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!