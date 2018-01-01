New year: Dogara, Lasun ask Nigerians to renew commitment to unity, progress

Speaker Yakubu Dogara and his deputy, Yussuff Lasun have enjoined Nigerians to review and renew their resolve and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria as a people of common destiny in the new year.

In his New year message to Nigerians, Dogara urged Nigerians to draw on the lessons learnt in the outgoing year to strengthen the bonds of unity, solidarity and peace amongst us.

The Speaker, who commended the resilience and determination of Nigerians in the midst of daunting challenges, expressed optimism that better days are ahead.

“The new year presents an opportunity for stock taking and a strong resolve to sustain the gains of Nigerias exit from economic recession. Improvement of Nigerias economy, security and welfare of Nigerians must remain our priority in the new year.”

He also urged Nigerians to continue to demonstrate love and exhibit compassion towards one another and extend hands of support to the less privileged and vulnerable members of the society.

“As a people, we must continue to imbibe the spirit of togetherness and love for one another. We must also support government at all levels by contributing our quota in the generation of wealth and alleviation of poverty in the land.

“Although employment generation and wealth creation remain priorities of our APC led administration in its change agenda, it is imperative for us to create more employment opportunities for our youths and women in order to underscore our drive for economic recovery and growth.

“We should also endeavour to attend to those needs that have direct bearing on the lives of the people and dire consequences on our nation, as democracy cannot succeed where poverty thrives.

“On our part in the House of Representatives, we will continue to pass laws that will better the lives of Nigerians, create conducive business environment for investment and secure the lives and properties of Nigerians,” Dogara assured.

On his part, Lasun Yussuff, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, urged Nigerians to give President Buhari a chance to address some of the problems facing this country.

In his new year message to Nigerians both within and diaspora, Deputy Speaker stressed the need for Nigerians to eschew‎ violence, bitterness and suspicion.

“For the nation economy to thrive, there is need to look inward and start thinking on how to diversify the economy and make agriculture, science and technology priority.

“National Assembly is aware of the hardship in the country, therefore the leadership of the National Assembly is working with the executive in ensuring that 2018 is better,” Lasun said in the statement.

He assured that all necessary laws that will help President Buhari to succeed will be passed in the coming year.

Lasun however, appealed to Nigerians to exercise more patience and allow the President to rid the nation of corruption and Boko Haram so that the nation could move forward.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

