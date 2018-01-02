 New Year: Gov. Bindow pardons 39 inmates in Adamawa | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

New Year: Gov. Bindow pardons 39 inmates in Adamawa

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Adamawa State governor, Sen. Mohamadu Jibrilla Bindow on Monday pardoned 39 prisoners serving various jail terms in the state. Bindow disclosed this in a statement issued by the State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ahmad Sajoh, as part of events marking the 2018 new year celebrations. The released prisoners were advised to use […]

New Year: Gov. Bindow pardons 39 inmates in Adamawa

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.