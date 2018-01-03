New Year’s Eve Massacre: Nyesom Wike & Nigerians Slams Amaechi – Tell Buhari & APC Governors To Resign

Following the call for Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s resignation by former Rivers Governor, Rotimi Amaechi and former Rivers Governorship Aspirant, Dakuku Peterside, (All APC Party Members) owning to the rivers state massacre on new year’s eve (1st of January), Wike has slammed both Peterside and Amaechi and advised to to also call for Buhari’s resignation.

Most Nigerians on Tuesdays called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to resign too.

Some Nigerians have also called for the resignation of APC governors: Nasir El rufai, Gov Bindow and Samuel Ortom over Fulani herdsmen attack and killings in their respective states. Others urged Amaechi to cooperate with Gov. Wike to protect Rivers and stop playing politics with the safety of Rivers people.





Here are some comments scraped on Twitter:

@Nacy “Have you asked the President to design over all the killings across the country or did you resigned in your days? So sad, that rather than sympathize with the state and family, you and Dakuku are politicizing the death of our people. Just know that Rivers State is not your private property and that you should be grateful for once to this state that made you.

@Erikndic “Its a shame that Ameachi play politics with lives of Rivers people, does he conscience at all?. Instead of collaborating with the Gov to look for solution, he busy talking rubbish





@Ossyukato ” People of Rivers, forget about Wike and Amaechi’s brouhaha and stand to defend yourselves, all they care about is individual political correctness.





@Onyema “That means both governors of Kaduna and Kwara were we witness killing should resign as well. Foolish Amaechi, betrayer like you.





@Yahaya “Hypocrisy at the highest level ! Why didn’t you call for Buharis resignation when herdsmen where busy killing Innocent Nigerians all over Nigeria ?





@Emperor williams “Oh that’s the aim and target right? No problem he will resign but let Mr President resign first for the successive Boko Haram attacks and Fulani herdsmen killings in the country





@Arunayi “Has Buhari resigned with all the senseless killings going on in the country, it clear you are behind all the killings going on there to make a point.





@nkwazema “Resign on what grounds. The killings is unfortunate. May God grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the great lost. & the dead eternal rest.

Listen to urself. Have you told mr president to resign due to herdsmen killing? Have you even condemned this barbaric act?





@biose “With all the killings in Borno, Southern Kaduna, Benue, Adamawa how many times have you ask Buhari or those APC governor to resign, was that what your secret meeting with El-Rufai about? To send his paid Southern Kaduna killers to Rivers state to kill your people so you can impeach Wike? You have failed already loser.





@Paschal “How are we sure that the APC who are in charge of the police and army never masterminded the killing so that they can have the opportunity to say what Mr. Amechi is currently saying because what happened is showing an intelligent failure in the side of the Nigerian security apparatus which the state government is not totally in control of.





@Michael “Has buhari resigned since boko haram and his Fulani brothers bn killing innocent people for years now. Charity begins at home. Tell ur Master to resign first then Wike will follow. I shud state categorically here that I do not support violence in any form. All culprits must be arrested and killed in return





@Williams “Had Amaechi asked Bindow of Adamawa, Shetima of Borno or Geidam of Yobe or even Ortom of Benue to resign because they are his Apc co wizards? pregnant Amaechi, why?





@Taio “Wike indeed needs to do what he can to discourage the menace of cultism in rivers state. Things like this cause the problem of insecurity to fester on in the state





@Festus “Buhari, El-rufai of Kaduna, Samuel ortom of Benue, Maiduguri gov, Yahayaof kogi more also resign





@Davidson “Amaechi, you are in the federal cabinet, use your position to canvass for more proactive security network in the state. Don’t shout as if you love Rivers people more than Wike. WHAT HAVE U PUBLICLY TOLD YOUR PRINCIPAL, BUHARI ABOUT THE MINDLESS KILLINGS BEING PERPETRATED BY HIS KINSMEN, THE FULANI HERDSMEN?





@Ubongokon “Then call on all the Northeast Governors to resign, you know how to deploy all security agent to Rivers during election, you refused join hand with Wike to build your state, continue to criticize but remember you didn’t fight alone to become Governor. God will judge all of you.





@Michaelwilliams “@ Amechi… Have you told your oga buhari to resign from the killings he has been carrying out on innocent IPOB members that only want their freedom ??? Have you asked him to resign from the Shiite”s killings he has done??