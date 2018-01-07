 Newborn Baby Found Dead In Airplane Toilet | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Newborn Baby Found Dead In Airplane Toilet

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

On Sunday police arrested, Hani, a 37-year-old migrant from Cianjur in West Java, the alleged mother of a new-born baby who was found dead in an airplane toilet at Jakarta’s International Airport in Indonesia. Ahmad Yusef, airport police chief said “She didn’t look healthy and won’t be questioned until she is fit. The woman is now […]

The post Newborn Baby Found Dead In Airplane Toilet appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.