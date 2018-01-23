 Newcastle United Sign Chelsea’s Kenedy On Loan – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Newcastle United Sign Chelsea’s Kenedy On Loan – Complete Sports Nigeria

Newcastle United Sign Chelsea's Kenedy On Loan
Newcastle United have signed defender Kenedy on loan from Chelsea, the Brazilian's new club have announced. “Newcastle United are pleased to announce the signing of Kenedy on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season,” Newcastle stated on their
Newcastle land Kenedy on loan suggesting £52m Chelsea double deal is nearly doneDaily Star
Newcastle sign Chelsea´s Kenedy on loan for the rest of the seasonDaily Mail
Newcastle Confirm Signing of Kenedy From Chelsea on Loan Deal Until the End of the SeasonSports Illustrated
ESPN.co.uk –BBC Sport –Evening Standard –Bleacher Report
