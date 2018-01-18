Newly sworn-in Senator, Victor Umeh reinforces commitment to national unity – Daily Post Nigeria
Newly sworn-in Senator, Victor Umeh reinforces commitment to national unity
The newly sworn-in lawmaker representing Anambra Central Senatorial district, Victor Umeh has said that he was committed to those things that would unite the nation. Speaking with Senate Press Corps after being sworn in on Thursday, he berated those …
