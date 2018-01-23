News Flash: Super Eagles Qualify For CHAN Quarter-Finals
It was an impressive performance as Super Eagles come from behind to beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 .Therefore qualifying for quarter-finals Group C winners, with Libya beating Rwanda 1-0 in the group’s . Other groups to join them in the last eight stage.
The post News Flash: Super Eagles Qualify For CHAN Quarter-Finals appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
