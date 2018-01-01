News » New Year: Oba of Benin felicitates with Edo citizens – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
News » New Year: Oba of Benin felicitates with Edo citizens
Vanguard
BENIN—Oba of Benin, Omo N' Oba Ewuare II, has sent a New Year felicitation to all Edo sons and daughters and indeed Nigerians across the globe wishing them a happy and prosperous New Year. •Oba Ewuare II of Benin. In his New Year message through his …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!