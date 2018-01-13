NewsBTC Collaborates as Media Patron For Blockchain Tech Congress

We are pleased to inform that our editorial has become the Media Patron of @BlockchainTech Congress!

It’s the first event of it’s kind in Poland which is completely dedicated to the topic of the blockchain. During the congress, you’ll gain a great and unique dose of knowledge, which will definitely inspire you to work.

More information about the event can be found on the website. -> http://blockchaintechcongress.com/

We encourage you to follow social media channels: Facebook -> https://www.facebook.com/BlockchainTechCongress/

Twitter -> https://twitter.com/Blockchain_PL

LinkedIn -> https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/11394601/

