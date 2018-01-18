Neymar cost Barcelona over 200 mln euros: report – Vanguard



Vanguard Neymar cost Barcelona over 200 mln euros: report

Vanguard

FC Barcelona shelled out more than 200 million euros ($245 million) for Neymar including his salary and the “countless hidden clauses of the transfer,” Spain's El Mundo daily said Thursday. Neymar. If confirmed, this would be greatly superior to the 57 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

