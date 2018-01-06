NFF holds seminar for match commissioners

The Nigeria Football Federation has perfected arrangements to organize its annual seminar for match commissioners of the various Leagues, 9th -11th January 2018.

Chairman of the Match Commissioners Appointment Committee and NFF Executive Committee member, Alhaji Babagana Kalli confirmed to thenff.com at the weekend that while match commissioners of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) will take the stage on the first day of the three –day programme (Tuesday, 9th January), match commissioners of the Nigeria National League (NNL) will take their turn on Wednesday, and the stage will be set for those of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and the Nationwide League One (NLO) on Thursday.

NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko will declare the three –day event open on Tuesday, on behalf of NFF President Amaju Pinnick, who will be away in Morocco on CAF duty. He will be supported by NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, and some members of the NFF Executive Committee.

Kalli also told thenff.com that about 200 match commissioners are expected for each of the three days, with Professor Musa Garba Yakassai, Mr. Bola Oyeyode and Alhaji Mohammed Adebayo Aminu the resource persons.

While Professor Yakassai will speak on ‘Duties and Responsibilities of a Match Commissioner,’ Oyeyode, NFF’s Director of Competitions, will dwell on ‘Match Organization,’ and Aminu will talk on ‘Online Match Reporting’.

Ahead of the three –day programme, the newly –composed NFF Match Commissioners Appointment Committee will hold its inaugural meeting at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Monday.

NFF Match Commissioners Appointment Committee: Babagana Kalli (Chairman); Sunday Dele-Ajayi (Vice Chairman); Musa Duhu (Member); Yabagi Baba (Member); Sani Dahiru Yakassai (Member); Prince Mbaezue (Member); Emmanuel Ochiaga (Member); Manzo Mohammed (Member); Faith Irabor (Member); Dele Ogungbemi (Member); Bala Yaro (Member); Aminu Shuaibu Shantali (Member); Ahmed Muazu Kawu (Member); Gabriel Adetule (Member); Danlami Alanana (Secretary).