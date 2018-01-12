NFF inaugurates Technical and Development committee – Nigeria Football Federation
Nigeria Football Federation
NFF inaugurates Technical and Development committee
The Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday inaugurated its newly –composed Technical and Development Committee, just as the committee held its inaugural meeting at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja. NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, who represented …
