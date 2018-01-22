NFF supremo Amaju Pinnick offers Wilson Oruma job in national team – TODAY.NG
NFF supremo Amaju Pinnick offers Wilson Oruma job in national team
Distressed former Super Eagles midfielder Wilson Oruma who has been battling emotional disorder after being defrauded N2 billion by fake oil businessmen has been offered a job as assistant coach in one of the national teams. The cheery news was given …
