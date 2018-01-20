Nhlanhla Nene among those being considered as new Eskom chair – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Nhlanhla Nene among those being considered as new Eskom chair
Times LIVE
Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and current Telkom chair Jabu Mabuza were on Friday night being considered to take over as chairman of the Eskom board. The move comes after Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa had harsh words over the state of the …
New Eskom board chairperson to be announced
BREAKING: Eskom Management Wants Ramaphosa To Intervene Now
Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene favourite to chair Eskom board
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!