NIA DG: What I said on hearing that a Northerner replaced Yoruba man – Dabiri-Erewa
Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President Buhari on Diaspora, has hailed the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA). Abubakar, until his appointment, was SSAP on Foreign Affairs/International Relations, in the office of the Chief of Staff. According to Dabiri-Erewa, she had looked forward to consummating their […]
