NIA: Nigerians Sue PMB, AGF, Abubakar

By Moses Orjime, Abuja A group under the auspices of concerned Nigerians has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). In the suit brought by way of originating summons and filed on their behalf […]

The post NIA: Nigerians Sue PMB, AGF, Abubakar appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest