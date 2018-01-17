 Niece Raped And Murdered By Uncle For Dating Libyan Muslim | Nigeria Today
Niece Raped And Murdered By Uncle For Dating Libyan Muslim

In what prosecutors have described as a “horrific crime”, Mujahid Arshid and his accomplice, his employee Vincent Tappu, kidnapped his niece and another lady, raped them and cut their throats. Celine Dookhran, 20 years of age was dating a Libyan Muslim. Her uncle however fantasized about her and seeing he could not have her planned […]

