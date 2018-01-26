Niger governor’s convoy saves students stabbed by hoodlums
The convoy of Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger on Friday saved injured students of the Army Day Secondary School, Minna, attacked by hoodlums. Bello’s convoy was en route Abuja when they saw the unfortunate incident. The students were on their way home after the school closing hour. The governor directed the ambulance of his convoy […]
