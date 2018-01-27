Niger prosecutors seek up to 20 years for ‘coup plotters’ – News24
News24
Niger prosecutors seek up to 20 years for 'coup plotters'
Niamey – Public prosecutors in Niger on Friday requested jail terms of between 15 and 20 years against nine soldiers and a civilian accused of seeking to overthrow President Mahamadou Issoufou in 2015. They sought a 20-year sentence against a General …
Nigerien court jails nine soldiers for coup plot
