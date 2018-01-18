Air Force produces 72 pilots in 30 months — CAS – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Air Force produces 72 pilots in 30 months — CAS
Vanguard
ABUJA—THE Nigerian Air Force said yesterday it has successfully produced 72 pilots between July 2015 and now. Nigerian Air Force helicopter. The Air Force also said it has so far trained 23 instructor pilots in the last two years, while seven others …
Fighter jets, helicopters not enough to tackle insecurity – Air chief
Nigeria's air assets not enough to fight insurgency – NAF chief
Air Force Wings first female combat pilots
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!