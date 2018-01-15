 Nigeria Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions in Unpaid Debt – Naija247news | Nigeria Today
Nigeria Cancels Dangote’s Power Concession Deal Over Millions in Unpaid Debt – Naija247news

Nigeria Cancels Dangote's Power Concession Deal Over Millions in Unpaid Debt
Power, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed the termination of the concession contracts for the management of Fiber Optic Network of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). The
