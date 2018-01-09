Nigeria carries out C-check on Boeing 737 aircraft after 14 years – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Nigeria carries out C-check on Boeing 737 aircraft after 14 years
P.M. News
Fourteen years after the liquidation of the former national carrier, Nigeria Airways, a company from the country has successfully carried out a C-check on a wide body aircraft. The feat was achieved recently when Aero Contractors Airlines in its …
Aero Conducts Successful C-Check on Boeing B737 in Nigeria
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!