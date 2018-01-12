Nigeria central bank injects $262.5 million into currency market – Reuters Africa
|
Nigeria central bank injects $262.5 million into currency market
Reuters Africa
ABUJA, Jan 12 (Reuters) – Nigeria's central bank said on Friday it had injected $262.5 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, extending efforts to improve liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages. The bank said in a statement it had …
