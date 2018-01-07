Nigeria Customs distributes rice worth N3.79bn to IDPs

The Nigeria Customs Service has distributed 252,666 (50kg) bags of rice worth N3.79 bn in the last 22 months to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Northeast and Benin. The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Mr Joseph Attah, made the disclosure in Abuja on Sunday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

