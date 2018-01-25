 Nigeria Customs in N50m scandal | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Customs in N50m scandal

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria Customs Services, NCS, has landed itself in serious mess for failure to pay eight years salary arrears, benefits and others entitlements estimated at over N50 million to one Compt Abdullahi Bello Gusau. Compt. Gusau, according to documents made available to journalists in Kaduna, had sometime in 2010 challenged the Customs Services in Federal High […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.