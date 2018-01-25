Nigeria Customs in N50m scandal

Nigeria Customs Services, NCS, has landed itself in serious mess for failure to pay eight years salary arrears, benefits and others entitlements estimated at over N50 million to one Compt Abdullahi Bello Gusau. Compt. Gusau, according to documents made available to journalists in Kaduna, had sometime in 2010 challenged the Customs Services in Federal High […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

