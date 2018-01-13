Nigeria Customs retire 577 officers
The Nigerian Customs Service has announced its plans to retire 577 of its officers. This was disclosed in a circular released on Friday signed by Sulaiman M.S.J, Comptroller Establishments barely one week after it promoted three officers to management level and redeployed eight others. The circular reads, “CIRCULAR NO/HRD/2017/003-LIST OF OFFICERS/MEN FOR STATUTORY RETIREMENT IN […]
Nigeria Customs retire 577 officers
