Nigeria Disburses N11billion To YouWIN Beneficiaries

The Federal Government has disclosed that before end of January 2018, more than N11 billion would have been disbursed to the beneficiaries of the third edition of the YouWiN programme, with N8.5 billion disbursed under the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, while releasing the last payment of N125.640 million for disbursement to the final 61 beneficiaries of the third edition of the programme.

She said: “By January 2018, the total amount disbursed to beneficiaries of the third edition of the YouWiN programme will be N11, 121, 031, 260 billion, of which the current administration has disbursed N8, 522, 545,038 billion.”

The amount was disbursed to 1, 500 beneficiaries who have started or expanded their business across a variety of sectors, including Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Manufacturing, Services and Agricultural Production and Processing.

Other areas covered under the third edition were Fashion and Entertainment, while various technical support were extended to over 18, 000 beneficiaries in the areas of access to markets and finance as well as capacity building in business management, accounting and operations.

Upom assumption of office, Mrs. Adeosun reviewed and restructured the YouWiN Programme which it inherited from the previous administration and renamed it YouWiN Connect and gave it a new focus for sustainability.

YouWiN Connect is currently providing online capacity building to more than 61, 000 beneficiaries across the country.

The post Nigeria Disburses N11billion To YouWIN Beneficiaries appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

