Nigeria earns N144.7bn from cashew export – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria earns N144.7bn from cashew export
Vanguard
LAGOS—THE National Cashew Association of Nigeria, NCAN, yesterday said Nigeria earned N144.7 billion ($402 million) from the export of raw cashew nuts to Vietnam and other countries in 2017. Ripe Cashew Mr Sotonye Anga, the spokesperson for the …
Nigeria is the 4th largest producer of Cashew in the world
Nigeria Emerges 4th Largest Cashew Producer In The World
Nigeria emerges world's 4th largest cashew producer
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!