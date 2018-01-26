Nigeria establishes center to cater for its senior citizens

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law an Act which establishes the National Senior Citizens Center that would cater for the needs of the senior citizens of the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, told State House Correspondents about the new law at the weekend after it was signed by the President.

The new law is called the National Senior Citizens Center Act, 2018. The president equally assented to seven other bill, including a law that gives federal and state law makers immunity from litigation, Enang said.

Others are Legislative Houses (Power and Privileges), 2018, National Institute of Legislative Studies (Amendment) Act, 2018, and Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Spain (Domestication and Enforcement ) Act, 2018.

Others are Rail Loan (International Bank) (Repeal) Act, 2018, Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2018, Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration Act, 2018 and Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (Establishment), Act, 2018.

The Legislative House Power and Privileges Act, grant the Legislative Houses in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly immunity from litigation for actions taken in plenary or committee proceedings of the House or committee.

Enang said the new law strengthens the power of the Legislators to carry out their Legislative functions.

The powers include powers to summon any person to appear before her, give evidence, including power of an officer of the legislative House to arrest any person who commits an offense against the Act.

The National Institute for Legislative Studies (Amendment) Act also signed by the president establishesi the Institute and widens her Powers to include powers to provide training courses and Award Degrees on Democracy, Party Politics, Electoral Process, Legislative Practice and Procedures among others.

Onyinye Nwachukwu, Abuja

The post Nigeria establishes center to cater for its senior citizens appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

