 Nigeria: Fani-Kayode Speaks On Marriage, Says He’s Expecting Triplets – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Fani-Kayode Speaks On Marriage, Says He’s Expecting Triplets – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Nigeria: Fani-Kayode Speaks On Marriage, Says He's Expecting Triplets
AllAfrica.com
A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken to Instagram to counter speculations that his third marriage has collapsed. The social-media loving ex-minister has been entertaining his Instagram followers with lovey-dovey videos of him and
Femi Fani-Kayode Shares a Video of His Wife Feeding Him in Their HomeInformation Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.