 Nigeria: Govt, Operators to Brainstorm On Oil Market Challenges – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Govt, Operators to Brainstorm On Oil Market Challenges – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Nigeria: Govt, Operators to Brainstorm On Oil Market Challenges
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The federal government and operators in Nigeria's oil and gas industry would be expected to leverage the upcoming Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) to find solutions to current and future challenges of the industry, organisers of
Nigeria Yet To Reap Gains Of Oil – NwosuIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.