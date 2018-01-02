Nigeria Hosts First International Shooting Coaching Course In Abuja
Brig.-Gen. Oladeji Adeoye (rtd), President, Nigeria Shooting Federation (NSF) says the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Grade D Coaching Course will begin in Abuja from Jan. 21-26. Adeoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that the global event was the first to be hosted by the federation since its establishment […]
The post Nigeria Hosts First International Shooting Coaching Course In Abuja appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
