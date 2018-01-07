 Nigeria: I’m Under Pressure to Remarry Four Years After My Wife’s Death – Fuji Star, Sefiu Alao – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: I’m Under Pressure to Remarry Four Years After My Wife’s Death – Fuji Star, Sefiu Alao – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria: I'm Under Pressure to Remarry Four Years After My Wife's Death – Fuji Star, Sefiu Alao
AllAfrica.com
If recent development is anything to go by, Fuji music star, Alhaji (Dr.) Sefiu Alao Adekunle may be taking a new wife sometime soon. The Abeokuta, Ogun State based talented artiste who lost his pretty wife, Nimotallahi, 4 years ago, has told Potpourri

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.