Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Promotes 8821 Officers And Men

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has approved the promotion of 8821 Officers and Men in its 2017 promotion exercise.

The senior officer’s promotion list which was approved by the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prison Service Board (CDFIPB) at its 59th meeting held on the 16th January, 2018 has a total of 5070 newly promoted officers.

It comprises of 23 Assistant Comptrollers General (ACG) and 58 Comptrollers of Immigration Service (CIS).

A statement signed by NIS spokesperson, S. James, said Comptroller General of Immigration Muhammad Babandede, congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to charge on as promotion entails more commitment and hard work.

The promotion list also has 79 Deputy Comptrollers of Immigration (DCI), 269 Assistant Comptrollers of Immigration (ACI) and 249 Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI).

662 Superintendent of Immigration (SI), 423 Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), 152 Assistant Superintendent of Immigration 1 (ASI1) and 108 Assistant Superintendent of Immigration 2 (ASI2).

Also on the list are 100 Chief Inspectors of Immigration 1 (CII1), 187 Chief Inspectors of Immigration (CII), 233 Deputy Chief Inspectors of Immigration (DCII), 363 Assistant Chief Inspectors of Immigration (ACII), 409 Principal Inspectors of Immigration (PII), and 1757 Senior Inspectors of Immigration (SII).

On the Junior Cadre, the list as approved by the CGI has a total of 3751 Men promoted to the next ranks.

