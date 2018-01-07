Nigeria Is Going To Be In A Hell Of Confusion If Buhari Rigs 2019 Elections – Junaid Mohammed

Excerpts From Mohammed Junaid’s Interview With The Nation Newspapers But, is the north going to vote for him (Buhari)? As far as I am concerned, rational people will want to leave their decision till the last moment, to give some fairness to him, to his party and those he represents. But, unfortunately, when you look […]

The post Nigeria Is Going To Be In A Hell Of Confusion If Buhari Rigs 2019 Elections – Junaid Mohammed appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

