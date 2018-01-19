 Nigeria lawmakers look into recovering $21 bln revenues from oil groups – Reuters Africa | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria lawmakers look into recovering $21 bln revenues from oil groups – Reuters Africa

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Reuters Africa

Nigeria lawmakers look into recovering $21 bln revenues from oil groups
Reuters Africa
ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigerian lawmakers ordered an investigation on Thursday into whether the government could recover $21 billion in revenues from international oil companies. The logo of Total oil company is pictured in Abuja, Nigeria October 18, 2017

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.