Nigeria lawmakers look into recovering $21 bln revenues from oil groups – Reuters Africa



Reuters Africa Nigeria lawmakers look into recovering $21 bln revenues from oil groups

Reuters Africa

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigerian lawmakers ordered an investigation on Thursday into whether the government could recover $21 billion in revenues from international oil companies. The logo of Total oil company is pictured in Abuja, Nigeria October 18, 2017 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

