 Nigeria makes top class in World Bank 2017 PPP ranking | Nigeria Today
Nigeria makes top class in World Bank 2017 PPP ranking

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria is one of the top four leading voices in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) in the 2017 ranking of the World Bank Group (WBG). Ms Yelena Osipova-Stocker, Communications Officer for Infrastructure, PPPs and Guarantees Group of the WBG, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday. She said that 2017 was a busy year in the…

