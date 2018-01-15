Nigeria Must Fight Corruption Like Jihad – EFCC Boss

To liberate the nation from the hands of corrupt elements, the war on corruption must be fought like jihad, Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has said. According to The Punch, Magu made this known on Sunday at a convocation lecture of the Fountain University, Oshogbo, Osun State. The ten-year old university was established by Islamic […]

The post Nigeria Must Fight Corruption Like Jihad – EFCC Boss appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

