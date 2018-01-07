Nigeria Must Perform Well At Russia 2018 – Buhari Tells Sport Minister
President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, with ensuring that the Super Eagles put up a decent performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Buhari said the nation must not go to Russia to become a “spectator”. According to Dalung, the president made this known over the weekend while […]
The post Nigeria Must Perform Well At Russia 2018 – Buhari Tells Sport Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!