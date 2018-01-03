Nigeria: NBS – India Remains Highest Importer of Nigerian Crude – AllAfrica.com
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria: NBS – India Remains Highest Importer of Nigerian Crude
AllAfrica.com
India has continued to remain the largest importer of Nigeria's crude oil, purchasing oil valued at N550.88 billion from Nigeria in the third quarter of last year, a report released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has indicated. The …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
