Nigeria needs over 120,000 kilometers of fibre network to boost broadband – Danbatta

To achieve its goal of pervasive broadband penetration, Nigeria needs over 120,000 kilo meters (km)of metropolitan fibre networks interconnected across the country, Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said. Danbatta disclosed this last weekend while speaking in Abuja to a delegation from Nigeria Industrial Policy and Competitiveness…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria needs over 120,000 kilometers of fibre network to boost broadband – Danbatta appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

