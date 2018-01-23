Nigeria needs over 120,000 kilometers of fibre network to boost broadband – Danbatta
To achieve its goal of pervasive broadband penetration, Nigeria needs over 120,000 kilo meters (km)of metropolitan fibre networks interconnected across the country, Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said. Danbatta disclosed this last weekend while speaking in Abuja to a delegation from Nigeria Industrial Policy and Competitiveness…
