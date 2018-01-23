 Nigeria needs over 120,000 kilometers of fibre network to boost broadband – Danbatta | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria needs over 120,000 kilometers of fibre network to boost broadband – Danbatta

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Technology | 0 comments

To achieve its goal of pervasive broadband penetration, Nigeria needs over 120,000 kilo meters (km)of metropolitan fibre networks interconnected across the country, Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said. Danbatta disclosed this last weekend while speaking in Abuja to a delegation from Nigeria Industrial Policy and Competitiveness…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria needs over 120,000 kilometers of fibre network to boost broadband – Danbatta appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.