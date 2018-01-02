Nigeria No.1 Scoring African Nation In EPL History, Top 10 In World – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Nigeria No.1 Scoring African Nation In EPL History, Top 10 In World
Complete Sports Nigeria
With Alex Iwobi's goal for Arsenal against Brighton last October increasing to 471 the total number of goals scored by Nigerian players in the Premier League, the official website of the English Premier League has ranked Nigeria as the most productive …
Nigeria ranked 10th in EPL goals scored
