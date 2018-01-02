 Nigeria No.1 Scoring African Nation In EPL History, Top 10 In World – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria No.1 Scoring African Nation In EPL History, Top 10 In World – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Nigeria No.1 Scoring African Nation In EPL History, Top 10 In World
Complete Sports Nigeria
With Alex Iwobi's goal for Arsenal against Brighton last October increasing to 471 the total number of goals scored by Nigerian players in the Premier League, the official website of the English Premier League has ranked Nigeria as the most productive
Nigeria ranked 10th in EPL goals scoredThe Punch

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.