Nigeria Premier League 2017/2018 game week 1 fixtures

Nigeria Premier League will commence the 2017/2018 season on January 14, 2018.

Here is the full fixture for game week 1:

Sat 13/01/ 2018

Katsina United Fc Versus Kano Pillars (16:00)

Sunday 14/01/2018

Kwara Utd versus Niger Tornadoes (16:00)

FC Ifeanyi Ubah versus Yobe Stars (16:00)

Wikki Tourist versus Go Round (16:00)

Akwa Utd versus Enugu Rangers (16:00)

Lobi Stars versus Enyimba (16:00)

Heartland versusSunshine Stars (16:00)

Nasarawa Utd versus Plateau Utd (16:00)

Rivers Utd versus El-Kanemi (16:00)

Abia Warriors versus MFM FC (16:00)

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

