 Nigeria Premier League 2017/2018 game week 1 fixtures | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Premier League 2017/2018 game week 1 fixtures

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria Premier League 2017/2018 game week 1 fixtures

Nigeria Premier League will commence the 2017/2018 season on January 14, 2018. 

Here is the full fixture for game week 1:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Sat 13/01/ 2018

Katsina United Fc Versus Kano Pillars (16:00)

Sunday 14/01/2018

Kwara Utd versus Niger Tornadoes (16:00)

FC Ifeanyi Ubah versus Yobe Stars (16:00)

Wikki Tourist versus Go Round (16:00)

Akwa Utd versus Enugu Rangers (16:00)

Lobi Stars versus Enyimba (16:00)

Heartland versusSunshine Stars (16:00)

Nasarawa Utd versus Plateau Utd (16:00)

Rivers Utd versus El-Kanemi (16:00)

Abia Warriors versus MFM FC (16:00)

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.